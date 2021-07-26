$597.74 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce $597.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $602.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $591.25 million. Twilio posted sales of $400.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.69.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 106.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 305,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,250,000 after acquiring an additional 157,034 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 675,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,413,000 after buying an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $409.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

