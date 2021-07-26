$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) to report sales of $6.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $8.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

ATRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $12.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,008.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

