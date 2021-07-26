67,965 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 224,319.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 320,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 320,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,413,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,625,000.

PZA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.41. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,410. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $27.51.

