$7.64 EPS Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $7.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.56. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $31.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.67 to $32.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $34.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.08 to $35.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,477.14 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $853.02 and a twelve month high of $1,482.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,352.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

