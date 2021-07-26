$7.66 Billion in Sales Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year sales of $30.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.97 billion to $31.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $32.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $34.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

