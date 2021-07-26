75,812 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 122,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $62,124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 256,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $56,752,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTG opened at $19.84 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

