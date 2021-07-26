76,044 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,962 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$82.33 during midday trading on Monday. 43,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

