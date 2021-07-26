$77.33 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $77.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.16 million to $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year sales of $307.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.77 million to $308.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $331.98 million, with estimates ranging from $328.86 million to $335.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

DGII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $674.81 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digi International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

