$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will post $81.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.00 million and the lowest is $80.70 million. Carriage Services posted sales of $77.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year sales of $344.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services by 366.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carriage Services by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $646.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

