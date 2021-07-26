81,002 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,002 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,000. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

