$83.08 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.82 million and the lowest is $80.50 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $80.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $334.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

