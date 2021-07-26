88mph (MPH) Price Reaches $36.81 on Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $36.81 or 0.00093538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and approximately $172,579.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.56 or 0.00839993 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00083955 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,219 coins and its circulating supply is 371,995 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

