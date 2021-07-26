95,411 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 2.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BJAN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,592. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.62.

