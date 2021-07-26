$97.98 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post $97.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $103.95 million. Denny’s reported sales of $40.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $14.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $941.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $3,207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $362,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

