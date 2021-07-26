AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of AAR worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR opened at $36.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

