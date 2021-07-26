Aavegotchi (GHST) Trading Up 28.4% Over Last Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $66.01 million and $101.69 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003597 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.00 or 0.00847801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00084059 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,762,703 coins and its circulating supply is 47,140,639 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

