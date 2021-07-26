ABB (ABB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently:

7/23/2021 – ABB was given a new $36.61 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ABB was given a new $36.78 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ABB was given a new $36.78 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ABB was given a new $36.78 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

7/6/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.28.

7/2/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – ABB had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – ABB had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/27/2021 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

ABB opened at $36.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.54. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ABB by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

