Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Position Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Abiomed worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

Abiomed stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.73. 2,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

