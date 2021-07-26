Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $61.53. 205,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,669. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.