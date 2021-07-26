Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.35 and last traded at $53.35. 1,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62.

Accell Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and markets bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. It sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro Cicli, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

