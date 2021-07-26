Achain (ACT) Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00075000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00797437 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

