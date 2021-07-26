ACoconut (AC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $732,596.61 and $6,066.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00050258 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

