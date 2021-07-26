Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $17.08 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

