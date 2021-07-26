Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Up to $17.08

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.08, but opened at $17.98. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 22 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

