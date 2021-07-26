Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)’s share price fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

