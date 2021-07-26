Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.65 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,122.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

