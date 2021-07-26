Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 10.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $6,109,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 97,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $622.05. 46,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,322. The firm has a market cap of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.59.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

