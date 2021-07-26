adToken Trading Down 37.3% Over Last Week (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One adToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $306,627.68 and approximately $942.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

