Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $170,946,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $152,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $214.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $215.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.00.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

