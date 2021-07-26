Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of AMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

