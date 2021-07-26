Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the stock’s previous close.
AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.
Shares of AMD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The company has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48.
In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,968,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $991,465,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
