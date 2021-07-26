Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 761,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

