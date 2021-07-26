Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 761,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.