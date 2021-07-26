Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $91.84 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.