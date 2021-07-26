Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $91.84 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $99.23.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
