Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $91.84 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

