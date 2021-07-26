AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,319 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of AdvanSix worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdvanSix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AdvanSix by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $834.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $33.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.