Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 43,893 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.37. 7,615,719 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

