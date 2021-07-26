Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires Shares of 12,122 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

