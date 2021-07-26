Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 9,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,432,739 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.