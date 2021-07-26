Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 9.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 195,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 1,489.2% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 156,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,253 shares during the period.

Shares of BDEC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.98. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $33.38.

