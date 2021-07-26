Advisory Alpha LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,553,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,413,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.64% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,529,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,677,000 after buying an additional 579,864 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000.

GLDM traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,739. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25.

