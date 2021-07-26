Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 23,074 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.96. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.99.

