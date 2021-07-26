Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 337,380 Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 1.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,039,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$23.01 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,653. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

