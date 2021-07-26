Advisory Alpha LLC Buys Shares of 55,129 iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 105,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,799,000 after acquiring an additional 169,627 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20,107.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

REET stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,241. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07.

