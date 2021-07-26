Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. 55,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,064. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.