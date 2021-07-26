Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $40,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,793,000 after purchasing an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,448,000 after purchasing an additional 145,068 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.85. 250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,371. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

