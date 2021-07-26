Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $1.41 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,110,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

