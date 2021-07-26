Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $6 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 237,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.38. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,487. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.40.

