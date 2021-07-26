Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.17% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of PGHY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.98. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,264. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10.

