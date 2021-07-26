Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.65% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 139,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 71,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.09. 402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $25.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.