Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,736,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,621,000 after buying an additional 307,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,341,000 after buying an additional 85,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 79,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,059. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.