Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 3.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000.

NYSEARCA UJAN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,451. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.